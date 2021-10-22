(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Democrats are calling on Republicans in the legislature to approve the second plan redistricting plan released by the non-partisan Legislative Services Agency. The state law does not allow lawmakers to amend this second plan. If the Republican-led legislature rejects the second plan for redistricting in a special session next Thursday, lawmakers would be able amend the third plan. Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls ("walls") of Coralville says the agency addressed the concerns Republicans raised about the first plan and in the second plan released yesterday (Thursday) and it meets legal and constitutional requirements. G-O-P leaders say they will fully review the plan just like they did the first plan.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Greyhound racing is set to end in Iowa after action taken by the Racing and Gaming Commission. Administrator Brian Ohorilko (Oh-reel-koh), says the operator of the Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque asked for an end to racing in 2022 during Thursday's license renewal request. The track in Dubuque is the last Iowa greyhound track, and had survived using payments from two other tracks required by the greyhound cessation legislation that was passed approximately seven years ago. Those payments end in 2022. Ohorilko says many other states have already shut down greyhound racing.
(Undated) -- The Iowa D-N-R is asking everyone to be on the lookout for rabbit hemorrhagic (hem-ah-RAJ'-ick) disease. The disease quickly kills domestic and wild rabbits and is confirmed in two states that border Iowa and D-N-R officials are asking Iowans to be vigilant for signs it's arrived here. State wildlife veterinarian Rachel Ruden (ROO'-den) says if you spot one or several dead rabbits, don't touch them -- but instead call the D-N-R. Doctor Ruden says domestic rabbits are also very susceptible to this disease.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Drake University's Pioneer Football League game Saturday in Des Moines with Stetson is being canceled due to COVID-19. Drake says the "COVID-19 issues" involved student-athletes, coaches, managers, and staff. The school says the decision was made after conversations with medical staff and university administration. The P-F-L policies require Drake to forfeit the game.