(Undated) -- Former Iowa State All-American Matt Blair has died at the age of 70. The Dayton, Ohio, native came to I-S-U in 1971 from Northeast Oklahoma Junior College. Blair led the Cyclones to their first-ever bowl appearance that year as they went 8-4 and earned a trip to the Sun Bowl. Blair was named the game’s outstanding defensive player despite an I-S-U loss. He went on to be a six-time Pro Bowl performer in the N-F-L after being taken in the 1974 N-F-L Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He played for them for 12 seasons (1974-85) -- including two trips to the Super Bowl.
(Davenport, IA) -- An Iowa telemarketing company will have to pay more than 800 thousand dollars in restitution for ripping off victims in more than a dozen states. A Scott County judge ruled Misty and Paul Barnes committed 19 consumer fraud violations. Prosecutors said the two sold non-existing services and made unauthorized charges to customers’ credit cards. District Judge Mark Fowler ruled people in 13 states lost thousands of dollars in what he called a “scam run out of some cheap motel room,”
(Dubuque, IA) -- The Archbishop of Dubuque says too much is being made out of the comments by Pope Francis about same-sex civil unions. The Pope said that civil union laws are needed so same-sex couples are legally protected. Archbishop Michael Jackels says the Pope’s main point centers on the fact families love their children, regardless of whether they are in a same-sex relationship. Jackels says the Pope seems to make the point that those in a long-term, stable relationship should enjoy some legal and economic guarantees. The statement from the Dubuque Archdiocese emphasizes that the Pope isn’t changing Church teaching.
(Mason City, IA) -- Authorities in Mason City are giving a police dog credit for finding a two-year-old boy who had gone missing. The child had wandered away from the family’s home in a rural part of Cerro Gordo County, walking through a wooded area near a creek. A drone was used to search for the child whose name hasn’t been released. Mason City Police Dog Kilo tracked the boy to a neighbor’s property. The boy was found sitting on a cinder block with the dog by his side. He had taken off some of his wet clothes but didn’t require medical attention.