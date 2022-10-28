(Iowa City) -- A 25-year-old Iowa City man caught pretending to be a minor on Instagram has been sentenced to eight years in prison on a child pornography charge. The case against Tyler Dean Kadolph began last year as police investigated a report that someone was recording women using a locker room at the University of Iowa Field House. The Field House is a recreational facility for students and Kadolph worked there. Authorities got a warrant to search his phone and court records indicate they found child porn on it. According to prosecutors, Kadolph pretended to be a minor female on Instagram and used the fake account to ask for nude photos.
(Charles City) -- A manufacturing company in the pharmaceutical industry is expanding in Charles City. Cambrex says it's making a six-and-a-half million dollar investment in a multi-phase expansion and renovation of the plant while adding 40 new jobs. The Iowa Economic Development Authority has awarded the company tax benefits and 300-thousand dollars in direct financial assistance to support the expansion through the High Quality Jobs program. Cambrex is also announcing plans to build a research and development facility in Minnesota, near the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, which will operate as an extension of Cambrex's flagship facility in Charles City.
(Forest City) -- The ownership of Waldorf University in Forest City may change before the end of the year. A private, family-owned company in Alabama called the Columbia Southern Educational Group bought Waldorf in 2010 and converted it into a for-profit institution. However, plans are in the works to transition the ownership to the Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation. The change is expected to take place in December. Waldorf University President Robert Alsop (ALL-sop) says the ownership switch should be seamless for the 45-hundred students currently enrolled at the school. Waldorf was founded in 1903 and Alsop says the institution will be returning to its roots as a Christian non-profit university.
(Des Moines) -- A former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine says Russia is losing right now and Vladimir Putin would likely exploit a cease fire or negotiations to end the war at this point. Marie Vovanovitch spoke at Drake University in Des Moines last (Thursday) night, warning Putin would just use the time to regroup, rearm and reattack. Vovanovitch was U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine from 2016 to 2019. She retired in early 2020 after a 33 year career as a diplomat in the Foreign Service, but returned to Ukraine for a visit last month. She says Ukrainian society is mobilized to fight the war and intake centers for new soldiers are still being overwhelmed with volunteers. Her appearance at Drake was part of a lecture series that has featured famous athletes, well-known authors and a former president.