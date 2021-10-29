(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa lawmakers are approving the second set of redistricting maps to reset the congressional and state legislative districts based on the 2020 Census. The first redistricting proposal failed to pass out of the Senate. Republicans who control the Senate asked for a second plan that was more compact with better population differences. G-O-P leaders say the new plan met those requests and both the Senate and the House passed the second plan Thursday. Governor Kim Reynolds said in a statement that she believes these new districts will fairly and accurately represent the citizens of Iowa for the next decade.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A plan passed by state lawmakers Thursday will let employees in private Iowa businesses claim they are medically vulnerable or have a religious objection to COVID vaccine mandates. The bill also makes employees fired for failing to get a COVID shot eligible for unemployment. Business groups opposed the legislation as did the most vocal critics of vaccine mandates. Iowa Association of Business and Industry vice president J-D Davis says the bill puts Iowa businesses in the predicament of trying to figure out if they must follow state or federal regulations when it comes to vaccinations.
(Washington, DC) -- Iowa 1st District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson announced she will run for re-election in the 2nd District in 2022. A statement form Hinson says she already represents nearly 90 percent of Iowans in the newly drawn district. Hinson won in the 1st District in 2020 and had declined to comment on the redistricting process and her plans until the Iowa Legislature voted on a new plan.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Approximately 80 Iowa National Guard soldiers return home today (Friday) in Des Moines. The homecoming for soldiers from the Headquarters Company of the 734th Regional Support Group is set for noon at the Des Moines International Airport. The 734th Regional Support Group provided base support, commandant cell and base camp services across several bases in Central Command area of responsibility. The unit was responsible for ensuring the day-to-day operations of each base.