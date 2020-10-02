(Des Moines, IA) Iowa Workforce Development says continuing unemployment claims continued to drop last week. Those claims were down by around 42-hundred to 59-thousand-714. The number of new unemployment claims were down by 11-hundred to five-thousand-18. Manufacturing saw the most new claims at 11-hundred-five and self-employ and independent contractors had 808 news claims.
(Undated) -- The first of two full moons this month was visible in the night sky. Farmers' Almanac managing editor Sandi Duncan says there are many names for the relatively rare phenomenon. She says anytime there's a second full moon in a month it's usually referred to as a full blue moon, but it's also referred to as a full hunter's moon because it falls in October. The second full moon will be on October 31st on Halloween. A full moon on Halloween only happens about once every 19 years.
(Davenport, IA) -- The State Board of Education has appointed a new superintendent to temporarily lead Davenport School District. The Board took the move after saying the district failed to address racial inequities in discipline and special education dating back to 2018. Davenport’s director of learning, T.J. Schneckloth will serve as interim superintendent. Iowa Department of Education staff say they chose Schneckloth because they wanted to work with someone within the district. They say he will report directly to the State Board of Education.
(Undated) -- State climatologist Justin Glisan says much of the northwestern corner of the state saw normal temperatures in September. He says in southern and eastern Iowa -- temperatures were anywhere from one to one-and-a-half degrees below average. Overall the average temperature was 62-point-one degrees -- about one-point-one degree below average. Glisan says western Iowa was drier than average -- anywhere from one to two inches below average. He says east-central Iowa had four to six inches above average rainfall.in east-central Iowa. And much of that fell during the second week of September when there was more rainfall than the entire month of August.