(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa school districts say they are anticipating the need for substitute teachers will be greater this school year. Full-time teachers could get sick in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. That’s why many districts are offering incentives to those substitutes. The Des Moines Public School district has increased pay rates by 15-dollars-a-day and added a 500-dollar sign-on bonus. The new pay rate is 150-dollars-a-day for substitutes and nurses. To receive the full 500-dollar bonus the substitute would have to work three days-a-week for eight weeks.
(Lansing, IA) -- Alliant Energy reports it is closing its coal plant in Lansing and converting its Burlington coal plant to natural gas. Alliant says it will replace the power generation with a 400-megawatt solar installation by 2023 and 100-megawatts in smaller solar installations three years ago that. The Burlington plant will be converted to natural gas by sometime next year. The company already has 13-hundred megawatts of wind power from installations in Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, and Marshalltown.
(Pleasant Hill, IA) -- A 39-year-old teacher with the Southeast Polk School District faces two counts of sexual abuse and one of sexual exploitation. Investigators accuse Abraham Christopher Smith of having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old female student on at least two occasions. Smith has been placed on administrative leave and the district says it is working with Altoona police. The teacher is being held in the Polk County Jail waiting for his initial court appearance on the charges.