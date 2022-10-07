(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Utilities Board has denied a request for an environmental impact study for the Summit Carbon Solutions proposed pipeline. The request came from the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska -- but the I-U-B order says it will consider specific environmental issues it has, and the ones raised by those involved in the Summit Carbon request for the hazardous liquid pipeline permit. The I-U-B statement says a separate environmental impact survey is not required by federal regulations for it to fulfill its statutory requirements in considering the permit.
(Omaha, NE) -- Creighton Economist Ernie Goss says the problems that have slowed the Midwest economy are going to impact the holiday season as well. He says they asked supply managers who deal with holiday sales about the expected activity as part of the September economic survey. Goss says their response is weak -- with about less than a half a percent growth for the holiday season coming up. Goss says there has been a lot of pre-buying as retailers and other companies have built up their inventories in anticipation of supply chain disruptions. That is going to slow things down for the rest of the year.
(Johnston, IA) -- The value of incumbency was the opening topic as Republican Senator Chuck Grassley and his Democratic opponent, Mike Franken, met in debate. Grassley will have the most seniority in the Senate if he’s re-elected. He described it as being number one, while Franken would be number 100 if he’s elected. Franken is a retired Navy admiral who has never held elected office. He said he’d be like a young draft pick as a new senator, with vivaciousness and intellect. Their lone debate was held last (Thursday) night on Iowa P-B-S.
(Iowa City, IA) -- A private story about a University of Iowa journalism professor’s journey to sobriety goes public in a book that will hit store shelves tomorrow (Saturday). Don McLeese says his story is not the typical to-hell-and-back memoir, as he’d never considered himself an alcoholic until well after he quit drinking. In his book, “Slippery Steps: Rolling & Tumbling Toward Sobriety,” McLeese says you don’t have to wait for everything to fall apart in your life before things can be put back together. He says one of the worst days of his life ended up being among the best, as being found passed out in the backyard was a turning point. McLeese is being featured at this weekend’s Iowa City Book Festival.