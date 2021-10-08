Iowa Welcome Sign
Photo by Jimmy Emerson, DVM

(Estherville, IA). -- New information has been released surrounding the murder of an Estherville man who was found along an Emmet County road on Saturday morning. A criminal complaint says 20-year-old David McDowell was reportedly lured to an apartment last Friday by 19-year-old Connor Uhde and 18-year-old CeJay Van Der Wilt before he was shot to death early the next morning. McDowell’s body was found along a roadway about five miles outside of Estherville when a driver spotted it. Uhde and Van Der Wilt were both arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday after simultaneous search warrants were executed at their homes in Estherville and Rockwell City. No motive behind the killing has been released.

(Des Moines, IA) -- Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to make his first appearance in Iowa since leaving office in January at a rally on the State Fairgrounds in Des Moines Saturday night. Eric Branstad is a senior advisor to Trump's political action committee. Branstad says "jumbotrons" will be in place -- so the crowd can watch the Iowa-Penn State football game -- and Trump will not speak until the game is over. The latest Iowa Poll shows Trump with his highest favorable rating ever in the Hawkeye State – 53 percent. Saturday’s event is being called a “Save America” rally.

(Marshalltown, IA) -- A Marshall County jury didn’t buy the defendant’s claim of self-defense in a fatal shooting, convicting 31-year-old Mustafa Muhammad Wednesday. Detectives with the Marshalltown Police Department told the court Muhammad shot 27-year-old Blake Thomas in the back last year. The jury found him guilty of reckless use of a firearm. One of the bullets fired early that March morning grazed a 37-year-old woman. Her injuries were minor and her name hasn’t been released.

(Iowa City, IA) -- The University of Iowa will keep women’s swimming and diving as a competitive sport for no less than seven years and it will add women’s wrestling. The two moves are part of a settlement of a lawsuit by the university, which is also paying 400 thousand dollars. The move comes at a time that the Hawkeyes’ athletic department already is dealing with a multi-million dollar deficit. After three athletic programs were cut last year, four athletes sued the school claiming it had failed to follow Title Nine rules.

