(Des Moines, IA) -- A 32-year-old West Des Moines man has been cited for hit-and-run and failure to maintain control over an accident last week. Emmanuel Cooper is accused of causing damage to the Polk County Courthouse gate. Deputies say Cooper drove away after the accident October 1st at 2:00 a-m. Surveillance video showed him failing to make a turn and slamming into that gate. No injuries were reported.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The city of Cedar Rapids plans to open bids this month for another series of flood control projects. The estimated seven-point-four million dollars in work will include the demolition of a bridge and the construction of a permanent levee and gatewell. Bids will also be opened for construction of a flood wall, pump stations, and a water main which would protect the Quaker Oats plant at the riverfront area. City officials are hoping some of the work can start next month. The city’s historic flooding in 2008 wiped out many downtown neighborhoods.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa’s attorney general has joined 27 others in a five-million-dollar judgment against a Tennessee hospital group. The settlement announced this week resolves the investigation of a 2014 data breach that affected more than seven thousand Iowa patients. The breach exposed the names, birth dates, Social Security numbers, phone numbers, and addresses of the patients. Nationwide, more than six million were impacted at 206 medical centers owned or operated by C-H-S-Community Health Systems, Incorporated. Iowa’s portion of the settlement is a little under 39 thousand dollars.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Investigators say their review of cellblock surveillance video has shown no apparent cause for the death of an inmate at the Linn County Correctional Center Wednesday. It appears 40-year-old Ryan Edward Bailey of Marion suffered a medical emergency just hours after he was booked into the facility. Inmates notified staff members of the problem at about 4:20 p-m. Deputies found that Bailey wasn’t breathing. He was rushed to a hospital, but doctors weren’t able to save his life.