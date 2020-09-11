(Ottumwa, IA) -- A teenager has been charged in connection with a fire at a Little League field in Ottumwa. Ottumwa Police announced the arrest of a 13-year-old girl Wednesday. She was charged with reckless use of fire, a serious misdemeanor, then later released to her parents. Shortly after 7:00 p-m on Labor Day, crews from the Ottumwa Fire Department responded to the fire at the press box at the Midwest Fields. No one was injured. Ottumwa Little League board members say there was minor damage to the press box's roof, however, the crow's nest which sits atop the press box was destroyed by the fire and will have to be replaced.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Supreme Court has ruled residents should be able to vote on a constitutional amendment to legalize casino gambling and two initiatives to regulate casinos. The ruling supports a petition from the group "Keep the Money in Nebraska" and others. The C-E-O of the Native American Ho-Chunk tribe, Lance Morgan, says they want to bring the gambling into the state and there is support. He says the vast majority of Nebraskans favor it. Nebraska's Secretary of State had refused to put the measures on the November ballot, saying there were multiple conflicting issues. The Supreme Court's split decision overrules the Secretary of State.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines University has broken ground to mark the start of construction that will see the medical school campus move from Des Moines to West Des Moines. University President Angela Franklin says the current campus and buildings on the west edge of downtown Des Moines made it difficult to expand to meet new needs. The new site in West Des Moines is 88 acres, and Franklin says it was exciting to be able to design the campus from scratch. And she says they will have the flexibility for the future. The project should be completed by December 2022, then the school will have about six months to relocate the entire campus.
(Maquoketa, IA) -- The city of Maquoketa and Jackson County have agreed to pay four-and-a-half million dollars to settle a lawsuit. The family of 22-year-old Drew Edwards had alleged his civil rights were violated and police used excessive force when he was killed last year. Edwards died after being shocked a dozen times with a stun gun. Then, a police officer and a sheriff’s deputy sat on his head, neck, and body for more than 10 minutes, according to body camera video footage. Officers were trying to arrest Edwards on a simple assault complaint at the time.