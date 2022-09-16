(Pocahontas, IA) -- The Pocahontas Area Schools superintendent is responding to a petition that challenges his ongoing employment with the district. The petition regarding Joe Kramer cites concerns over issues including staff turnover, declining enrollment, alleged retaliation, spending issues, and a possible hostile working environment. Those issues were brought up by several residents during the public comments’ session at this week’s Pocahontas Area school board meeting. Kramer says he’s listening to the concerns of those coming to board meetings and utilizing resources to best meet student needs. The district has recently moved the locations of the board meetings to better accommodate the public and has also improved its live streaming service.
(Iowa City, IA) -- University of Iowa researchers say hormones may play a role in the reason why female athletes are more likely to get hurt than male athletes. A new U-I study finds the female hormone relaxin contributes to the breakdown of cartilage, increasing the chance of injury. Robert Westermann, an orthopedic surgeon at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, says hormones often get overlooked when it comes to injury prevention in female athletes. He also says the U-I-H-C orthopedics department is working with O-B-G-Y-N’s to start looking at ways to regulate hormones in female athletes, such as using birth control pills. Westermann says a lot of research on injuries is focused on anatomic or muscular patterns, while the effect of hormones is not often top-of-mind.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is ending its Eating Disorder Program’s inpatient care this fall. The program provides intensive residential treatment for individuals 16 and older managing a severe eating disorder. Hospital officials say they’re redistributing funding to take on the growing numbers of Iowans with acute mental health care needs. Twenty-two-year-old April Bannister is being treated for anorexia and will be among the last participants. She’s stunned the program is being discontinued, calling the move “terrifying” and saying the program has saved her life “seven times.”
(Storm Lake, IA) -- The Storm Lake Police Department is among 15 national recipients of the 2022 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award. It’s the highest U-S government honor recognizing employers that support National Guard and Reserve employees. Becky Coady is State Chair of the Iowa Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. She says comments from the judges who chose the Storm Lake Police Department for the award cited its flexible scheduling, robust training, and support for Guard members before their deployments and after they returned.