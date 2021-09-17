(Des Moines, IA) -- The proposed plan for reconfiguring Iowa's legislative districts will see dozens of lawmakers now paired against each other. If this first plan is approved -- it appears as many as 61 current members of the Iowa General Assembly live in a proposed district where at least one other legislator lives. An initial count indicates 24 senators would have to decide whether to move, retire or run against another senator and 37 state representatives would face the same predicament. There will be public hearings and then Legislators will vote on the plan October 8th.
(Des Moines, IA). -- Three more Iowa school boards have voted masks mandates in response to this week’s ruling by a federal judge temporarily blocking enforcement of the state’s school mandate ban. West Des Moines and Davenport will require students, staff, and visitors to wear masks starting Monday. The Linn-Mar Community School District in eastern Iowa will only require masks for preschool through 6th grade. The Waukee school board discussed a mandate Thursday night, but it didn’t pass.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The Board of Regents has approved a funding request from the state that if approved would be an increase of seven million dollars for Iowa State University, and four million each for the University of Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa. I-S-U president Wendy Wintersteen says the increase is needed to retain faculty and staff. She says they also need technology updates. U-N-I president Mark Nook says the school returns the investment to the state by supporting students. University of Iowa president Barbara Wilson says the increase will be targeted at student support.
(Nevada, IA) -- A central Iowa man accused of stabbing his wife to death has been found not competent to stand trial. The ruling by Story County Judge John Flynn came after two doctors gave conflicting testimony about Gary Pillman. The charges against Pillman have been increased from second-degree to first-degree murder. Investigators say he stabbed Betty Pillman to death at their home in Zearing almost two years ago. Police say he killed her in their front yard, went to a neighbor’s house to confess, then tried to kill himself. The judge’s ruling means Pillman’s trial has been suspended indefinitely.