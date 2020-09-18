(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation reports 51 people were killed in crashes on state roads during the month of August. That’s the highest single-month total in 10 years – tying the number in August 2015. The Iowa State Patrol says it is still seeing an increase in the number of speeding tickets to drivers who were going more than 100 miles-an-hour. The spike in those types of tickets started during the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. Troopers say drivers apparently thought less traffic would mean less of a chance of getting caught. Iowa has recorded 228 traffic fatalities this year through the month of August.
(Iowa City, IA) -- University of Iowa athletic director Gary Barta says the decision by the Big Ten Conference to have a fall football season won’t have any effect on the school’s decision to cut four sports programs. Men’s tennis, men’s gymnastics, and men’s and women’s swimming and diving were eliminated last month. At the time, Barta said the changes were caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Just hours after the Big Ten announced the Hawkeyes and the other 13 football teams in the conference would play starting next month, a news conference was called to seek the reinstatement of the four programs. The athletic department says the decision to cut the sports is final.
(Beijing, CN) -- U-S Ambassador to China Terry Branstad says he will work to help Republicans campaigning in Iowa when he returns next month. Branstad is giving up his U-S State Department in Beijing after three years at the post. The 73-year-old politician says he will work to help President Donald Trump, U-S Senator Joni Ernst, and others, but won’t have an official role. Branstad says his son is already involved in the Trump campaign and the former Iowa governor says he will be a volunteer. Branstad was Iowa’s governor for 22 years.
(Ottumwa, IA) -- Ottumwa Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in a series of suspicious fires. Tanner Stone Simmers is accused of setting fire to debris outside three businesses during the early morning hours of August 27th. The first fire was reported just after 3:00 a-m, then officers were called to a second fire a few minutes later. Two hours later, the third fire was reported in an area behind a Hobby Lobby store. Police reviewed surveillance video from Ottumwa’s street camera system to identify the vehicle Simmers was driving. He is charged with three counts of felony second-degree arson. No injuries were reported, although the buildings containing the businesses all suffered some minor damage.