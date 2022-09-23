(Des Moines, IA) -- A second woman involved in the vandalism of the Dakota Access pipeline was sentenced to six years in federal prison. Ruby Montoya admitted to cutting holes in the pipeline in several locations, and setting fire to equipment in Mahaska, Boone, and Wapello Counties, from November 2016 to May of 2017. Montoya, who is 32 and living in Arizona, was joined by Jessica Reznicek. Reznicek is serving eight years in prison. Montoya was also ordered to pay nearly three-point-two million dollars in restitution. The two were arrested after vandalizing a sign at the Iowa Utilities Board office after admitting they did the vandalism -- saying they were trying to protect water supplies from the pipeline.
(Washington, DC) -- Third district Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines is one of the Democrats who pressed for votes on a package of public safety initiatives that cleared the U-S House Thursday. Axne, who is running for reelection, says the bill dispels that "lie" about defunding the police. The package would provide money to recruit and retain officers and would set aside funding specifically for small police departments. Republicans in the House voted for some of the bills and opposed others. All three Republicans from Iowa voted for the Invest to Protect Act, to provide federal grants to police departments.
(Burlington, IA) -- Negotiators returned to the bargaining table this week, hoping to find an agreement that will end the strike at a southeast Iowa plant that makes Case I-H and New Holland equipment. About 430 United Auto Workers members employed at the C-N-H Industrial facility in Burlington went on strike on May 1st. Paul Iverson of the Labor Center at the University of Iowa says manufacturing workers nationwide in organized and unorganized ways have gotten together and said that, you know, we're just not going to take the labor relations that existed before COVID. The strike at the Burlington and Racine, Wisconsin C-N-H Industrial plants is nearing the end of its 20th week.
(Des Moines, IA) The Animal Rescue League of Iowa reports its Mobile Rescue Team rescued 46 cats and kittens Wednesday after a call to help a family struggling to provide for the animals. A-R-L says there was a strong ammonia smell when they entered the home in northern Iowa, and cats and kittens were everywhere, walking on a floor covered in feces. The A-R-L says many of the cats needed medical attention and all had fleas and ear mites.