(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Insurance Division’s Enforcement Bureau is alleging wrongdoing by two companies. Division spokesman Chance McElhaney says Trinity Healthshare Incorporated and The Aliera (Uh-leer-uh) Companies allegedly acted as an unauthorized insurer by offering healthcare insurance products to Iowa consumers which were not approved for sale in Iowa. McElhaney says both Aliera and Trinity are alleged to have utilized unfair methods of competition and unfair or deceptive acts or practices in the offer and sale of these health care products. He says they both denied the allegations and there will be an administrative hearing. McElhaney says ask that anybody who purchased a policy through Trinity or Aliera contact the Iowa Insurance Division.
(Le Mars, IA) -- A former Plymouth County Sheriff's Deputy who was fired in April was arrested Thursday by the D-C-I following an investigation requested by the sheriff. Aaron Leusink is facing charges related to burglaries and thefts that occurred while he was employed as a Plymouth County Sheriff’s deputy between December 2017 and January 2020. Leusink has been charged with one count of first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree burglary, felonious misconduct in office, unlawful possession of prescription drugs as well as four counts of theft. Leusink posted bond and has been released.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The University of Iowa's Vice President for Medical Affairs says he is encouraged about the prospect for a COVID-19 vaccine. Brooks Jackson says "the data emerging on the leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates currently in large phase-three clinical trials in the U-S looks very promising."
The U-I is one of the sites in the Pfizer trial and he says they recently completed the target enrollment for the trial. Jackson says they are beginning now to work to plan for the logistics of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in coordination with the Iowa Department of Public Health. He says plan will ensure they'll be ready to administer rapidly, one or more COVID-19 vaccines when the time comes.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Vice President Mike Pence visit Iowa next week to speak at the Family Leader Foundation's event called "Faith in Leadership, America's Need for Revival."
The Republican Vice President is set to speak at the October 1st event along with U-S Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, author Joel C. Rosenberg and MyPillow C-E-O Mike Lindell. Carson was in Des Moines earlier this week to tour a supportive housing facility for low-income seniors. Pence's has made four other trips to Iowa this year -- with the last visit in August -- where he touted President Donald Trump's support among farmers and law enforcement officers.