(Clarksville, IA) -- A former northeast Iowa police officer has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, a minor told local law enforcement in early March that Clarksville police officer Mike Tobin had shown them sexually explicit photos and videos, including nude images of minors. The material was evidence in a pending criminal case and Tobin was fired the next day, but in May, K-W-W-L reported that the Clarksville City Council voted to rescind Tobin’s firing and accepted his resignation instead. Tobin was arrested yesterday (Thursday) and charged with three felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and eight aggravated misdemeanors related to sexual exploitation of a minor.
(Willmar, MN) -- Bird flu has been detected in two commercial turkey flocks in western Minnesota, about 160 miles north of Emmetsburg. Doctor Shanna Voss, senior veterinarian at the Minnesota Poultry Testing Laboratory, says the virus appears to be circulating in wild birds. During this latest outbreak, bird flu was first confirmed in Iowa in February, in a backyard flock in Council Bluffs. The last quarantine of an Iowa flock ended in July at a commercial turkey operation in northeast Iowa’s Bremer County. Officials urge Iowans to contact a veterinarian immediately if they suspect their poultry may have contracted the virus.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The director of the newly merged Iowa Department of Health and Human Services says the merger closes gaps in programs that were managed by two separate agencies. Iowa H-H-S director Kelly Garcia now oversees a full-time staff of 45-hundred and about thousand private contractors who work on state programs. Garcia was hired to lead the Iowa Department of Human Services in the fall of 2019. She was named acting director of the Iowa Department of Public Health in mid-2020, and those two agencies merged July First. Garcia and her staff are now working on a plan to bring the Department on Aging into the agency.
(Shenandoah, IA) -- Construction is underway on a giant mural bearing the likenesses of Don and Phil Everly on Highway Two in southwest Iowa, alerting tourists to the Everly Brothers Childhood Home in Shenandoah. California artist John Cerney created the mural, which he says targets motorists who may not know of the brothers’ rich history, and how the duo parlayed performances as young children on K-M-A in the 1940’s to music stardom as rock-and-roll pioneers in the 1950’s and '60’s. Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association officials also hope visitors will stop by the Everly Brothers’ house during Shenfest weekend in late September.