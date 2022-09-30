(Kansas City, MO) -- A southern Iowa man accused of convincing a Missouri girl to send him nude photos of herself has pleaded guilty to a federal child pornography charge. A U-S Attorney in Missouri says 60-year-old David Jonathon Dodds of Corydon began contacting the victim through Instagram when she was 13 and she sent Dodds nude photos of herself when she was 14. The teenager told investigators she tried to cut off contact, but Dodds repeatedly called her cell phone and messaged her on Facebook. The harassment lasted until she was 18. As part of the plea deal, Dobbs is expected to serve 15 years in federal prison.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has signed onto a lawsuit that seeks to stop President Biden’s plan to cancel up to 20-thousand dollars in student loan debt for many borrowers. Reynolds is joining a lawsuit filed by the Republican-led states of Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and South Carolina. Reynolds released a statement that said the president’s plan is an insult to working people and it punishes Americans who didn’t go to college or have already paid off their student loans. According to the Biden Administration, more than 400-thousand Iowans are eligible for student debt relief.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission is planning to raise the penalty for underage gambling and violations of the self-ban. During their meeting Thursday they discussed raising the minimum penalty from one- to three-thousand dollars. Commission members agreed to look at some parameters so that the fines are based on the severity of the violation. There will be a period of public comment and the rules package will go in front of a Legislative Administrative Rules Review Committee, and then go back to the Commission for final adoption.
(UNDATED) -- A spokesman for the Iowa chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association says an experimental drug being tested on people with the disease is showing promise and is very encouraging. Tim Harrington says the drug is called Lecanemab and medical reports out this week say it can slow the rate of cognitive decline by 27 percent, which he calls significant. The clinical trial is in its third phase, so the next step is getting the F-D-A to approve the drug as a viable treatment, perhaps early next year. More than six-million people nationwide are living with Alzheimer’s disease, including 66-thousand in Iowa.