(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa attorney general’s office will take over the investigation of a fatal police shooting at the scene of a house fire. Jones County Attorney Kristofer Lyons made the request Thursday. That means Attorney General Tom Miller will ultimately decide if criminal charges should be filed in the death of 45-year-old Jeremy Michael Berg. He was killed last Tuesday. Two Jones County deputies and three Anamosa police officers fired shots after they say Berg refused to drop the knife in his hand. Multiple police and fire departments responded to the location in a rural area near Martelle.
(Iowa City, IA) -- When the Indiana Hoosiers visit Kinnick Stadium Saturday for the 2021 football season opener fans will be able to buy beer for the first time. School officials say there will be more than 30 alcoholic beverage stations in the stadium – none will be near the student section. The selection of adult beverages will include old standbys like Budweiser and Busch products, but Iowa breweries like Singlespeed, Backpocket, and Big Grove will also be available. Thirty percent of the sales will benefit the state’s Alcohol Harm Reduction effort. The University of Northern Iowa and Drake University will sell beer at home games, too. Iowa State University doesn’t allow sales to the general public.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Congressman Jim Jordan was cheered by a group of Dallas County Republicans when he praised former President Trump Thursday in West Des Moines. The Ohio Republican is a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus and he is one of the strongest defenders of the former president. Jordan told the crowd he thinks Trump will run again in 2024. The potential candidate has teased a possible campaign in the next presidential election but made no formal statement. He said late last month he intends to travel to Iowa to hold his first rally in the state since losing the 2020 vote.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Sixty Iowa legislators want the state Supreme Court to overturn a 2018 ruling on abortion. Lawyers filed the brief Monday in the case where Planned Parenthood of the Heartland sued Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. The Iowa Supreme Court hasn’t set a date for arguments to be offered. The suit was filed after Reynolds signed a 2020 law requiring a 24-hour waiting period before a woman can get an abortion. An Iowa judge struck down the law in June, ruling it unconstitutional. The judge pointed to the 2018 Iowa court ruling while abolished a 72-hour waiting period for abortion. The governor’s office appealed.