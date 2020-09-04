(Radcliffe, IA) -- A new U-S-D-A estimate indicates federal payments will account for more than one-third of farm income this year as the agency spends at least 37 billion dollars extra to make up for losses in the ag economy. U-S Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue was asked during a stop in Radcliffe Thursday if that level of government spending is sustainable. Perdue says no farmer in the country wants to work for a government check -- but he says the president promised farmers new federal payments when trade tensions with China escalated and commodity prices dropped. President Trump announced in January he'd reached "phase one" of a trade deal with China which cut some U-S tariffs on Chinese imports, with the expectation that the Chinese would buy 80 billion dollars in agricultural products by the end of 2021. Perdue says the announcement earlier this week that China had signed agreements to buy one-point-seven million metric tons of U-S corn and 120-thousand tons of soybeans shows that China's trying to do what it can to fulfill those ag import obligations under phase one.
(Bettendorf, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation is reviewing a shooting by a Bettendorf police officer which left a man dead. Police were called to a residence where a man was reported to be holding a knife to the throat of a four-year-old. Several officers responded and found a 53-year-old man holding a sharp object to the throat of the child. An officer shot the man once and he died. Police say several children were present. The dead man's name is not being released until his family is notified. The officer has been placed on administrative leave while the D-C-I investigates, and his name has not yet been released.
(Coraville, IA) -- Coralville police were called to check on the report of a suicidal man Thursday morning. They say he threatened to hurt himself and officers as they talked to him over a period of around an hour. The man appeared on the verge of coming out of the home -- but officers say he then went inside and came out of the garage and pointed a rifle at them. An officer fired two shots at the man and hit him in the chest with both. The man was taken to the hospital, but police did not have a condition report. The man's name and the name of the officer are not being released as the investigation continues.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A hearing is set for this morning (Friday) in Polk County District Court on the request by the Des Moines Public Schools for an injunction to put a hold on the state’s rejection of its plan to begin the school year through primarily virtual learning. The state requires schools to conduct at least 50 percent of their classes in-person. The district informed the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union Thursday that it will suspend sports and other activities unless the court sides with them. The sports teams will be allowed to compete today (Friday) and this weekend. The two sports associations say they will follow the state guidelines and not allow competition from schools that don't follow the state guidelines for in-person learning.