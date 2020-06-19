(Des Moines, IA). -- Three new "Test Iowa" sites are opening next week for Iowans seeking a COVID-19 screening. A drive-thru site will open in Spirit Lake at the Dickinson County Fairgrounds Monday and another will open in Dubuque at Epic Health and Wellness Clinic. On Tuesday, a Test Iowa location will open in Atlantic at Cass County Health Systems. Governor Kim Reynolds says the state website offering data about the pandemic will provide more details, including the total number of recoveries and deaths broken down by county and demographics -- including age, gender, ethnicity and race. The site will also provide data on recoveries and deaths by pre-existing conditions. The website now shows nearly 70 percent of the Iowans who've died of COVID-19 had some sort of a chronic health condition. The state recorded the highest number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 on May 6th with 417. That has declined by 58 percent as of mid-Thursday.
(Davenport, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is warning people to steer clear of a black bear that is now near Davenport. More than 100 people in dozens of vehicles gathered near the animal as it lumbered through Jackson, Clinton and Scott counties this week. D-N-R biologist, Vince Evelsizer, says they encourage everyone to give the bear space and let it go where it wants to go and do what it wants to do. Some spectators are venturing within 30 feet of the bear to capture selfies while others have been flying over it with drones. That behavior is unacceptable, Evelsizer says it increases the odds for there to be a traffic accident. And it also increases the odds for there to be a conflict between the bear and people, which could lead to a dangerous situation.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Chuck Grassley says he will introduce legislation to protect independent watchdogs at federal agencies. The Iowa Republican is a longtime supporter of the inspectors general. Grassley recently held up some Trump administration appointees over his concerns about recent firings. He questions whether the moves were justified. Grassley says in an op-ed for the Washington Post: “It’s really this simple: If inspectors general are doing good work, they should stay; if not, they should go.” He says the president needs to have a good reason to remove an inspector general. Several have been fired recently.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A federal judge has sentenced a Nebraska man to nearly eight years in prison for the attempted armed robbery of a credit union in Council Bluffs. Twenty-three-year-old Tevonta Tiller of Omaha is accused of entering the outer doors of the Cobalt Credit Union last year while carrying a pistol. Tiller and an accomplice weren’t able to enter the lobby because the doors were locked. Investigators say the two men returned to their stolen vehicle, then abandoned it. Tiller will be on supervised release for another five years after he gets out of federal prison.