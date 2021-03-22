(Waverly, IA) -- Two class-action lawsuits have been filed against Wartburg College and Mount Mercy University over the cost of tuition during the coronavirus pandemic. Sydney Warner filed the suit in Bremer County District Court against Wartburg, saying the value of the remote learning provided during the pandemic was less than the value of the on-campus experience promised by the college. The same law firm is handling a similar lawsuit in Linn County District Court against Mount Mercy. If the suits are successful, other students enrolled in the colleges could get some of their tuition money refunded.
(Sioux City, IA) -- This is "Poison Prevention Week" and a spokesperson with the Iowa Poison Control Center in Sioux City says it's a good time to look under our kitchen sinks and storage areas when it comes to cleaners, medicine, and materials that may fall into younger hands. Tammy Noble says the center has been busy during this pandemic period with things you might expect -- like calls about hand sanitizer. There has also been an increase in calls about bleach as people use it to sanitize things as people aren't always aware of how to do that safely. The center's Facebook and Twitter sites will have special activities throughout the week aimed at young people.
[The phone for the Iowa Poison Control Center is 1-800-222-1222 and the website is iowapoison.org.]
(Indianapolis, IN) -- There not be a lot of work getting done today (Monday) for a time as the Iowa Hawkeyes play for a chance to go the Sweet Sixteen of the N-C-A-A Basketball Tournament. The second-seeded Hawkeyes face seventh-seeded Oregon in Indianapolis, with tipoff set for 11:10 a-m Iowa time. Iowa cruised to a first-round win over Grand Canyon 86-74. This game will be shown on C-B-S T-V and on the Hawkeye Radio Network.
(Ames, IA) -- Des Moines Police arrested a man sought in a February 20th murder of an Ames woman in an apartment. Thirty-three-year-old Richard Fleck -- also known as Rashaud Sims -- was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant in the death of 37-year-old Ranea Bell. Bell was found dead when police conducted a welfare check. Ames police booked Fleck into the Story County Jail. They are still seeking information on the murder and asked anyone with information to call the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133 or the anonymous tip line 515- 239-5533.