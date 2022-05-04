(Washington, DC) -- Senator Chuck Grassley says it’s no secret he has hoped Roe-V-Wade would be overturned -- as a draft U-S Supreme Court opinion seems to indicate is imminent. But Grassley says there’s no way to predict if any of the Supreme Court nominees he’s supported recently would vote to overturn the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion. He calls the leak “a monumental breach of trust within our judicial system.” Grassley led the Senate Judiciary Committee as it refused to consider President Obama’s nominee to the Supreme Court and then confirmed two of President Trump's nominees. Two of the Democrats who hope to run against Grassley in the General Election say the future of women’s rights is at stake.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The cool and wet weather has delayed planting in the state. The U-S-D-A crop report shows nine percent of corn has been planted -- that’s eleven days behind last year and nine days behind the five-year average. Four percent of soybeans are in the ground -- which is nine days behind last year and five days behind average. State climatologist Justin Glisan (Gliss-en) says there’s no short-term indication when the cool, wet weather is going to end -- and April, May, and June are traditionally the three wettest months of the year in Iowa. Planting last year moved ahead quickly in part because it was a lot drier, and the dry conditions got worse as the year moved on.
(Cedar Falls, IA) -- Cold, wet weather is keeping many Iowans from mowing their lawns, but some are swearing off the chore for the entire month as a way to help out tiny yet vital pollinators. Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green is leading by example through taking part in No Mow May as bees emerge from dormancy and need flowering plants as crucial foraging habitats. He was scared of getting stung as a kid but says now he’s “come to see just how critical they are to our food chain.” Cedar Falls residents are encouraged to limit or skip their lawn mowing during May, and the city council voted to not enforce the ordinance requiring eight-inch-tall grass and weeds to be cut for the month. Some are posting signs to let neighbors know they’re not being lazy -- they’re helping promote pollinator-critical habitat.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A coalition of economic development organizations working on diversity, equity and inclusion in the Iowa City-Cedar Rapids corridor is offering a free assessment tool to area businesses. Inclusive I-C-R co-chair Stefanie Munsterman (MUN-stir-mun) says the group created a D-E-I index as a response to businesses that were asking for help. She says the free D-E-I index will help show businesses where they may be struggling with diversity and inclusion, and afterwards, they’ll have access to Inclusive I-C-R’s resources. Munsterman says the library has affordable options businesses can take to improve, like working on community outreach and support for underrepresented groups. The index is available through May 13th.