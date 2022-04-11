(Washington, DC) -- Former Iowa Governor and current U-S Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says he’s tested positive for COVID-19. Vilsack made the announcement over the weekend in a statement, which also says that he’s fully vaccinated and boosted. Vilsack had been in Mexico April fourth through the fifth meeting with Mexican officials while on an official visit. Vilsack is in isolation in accordance with C-D-C guidelines and will return to the office after testing negative for the virus.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Two people were killed and ten others injured in an early Sunday morning shooting in a Cedar Rapids nightclub. Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman (German) says investigators believe the two men who fired at least a dozen shots likely escaped with the fleeing crowd. There were up to 150 people inside the Taboo Nightclub at the time of the shooting. Jerman is asking for the public’s help with information on the shooting. The chief says investigators believe one of the victims who was killed was being targeted.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A Council Bluffs man is facing charges in a D-U-I motorcycle wreck in February that left his passenger dead. Twenty-nine-year-old Caleb Jefferson Bartels was arrested Friday for homicide by motor vehicle while driving under the influence, failure to control the motorcycle, and operating a vehicle without a license. On February 16th, Bartels left Interstate 29 northbound in Council Bluffs near the I-80 interchange. He and his passenger, 33-year-old Tomorrow Riley of Omaha, were ejected from the cycle. Riley, the mother of a 13-year-old son, died at the scene. After an investigation, authorities say alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.
(UNDATED) -- The federal tax filing deadline is now one week away and I-R-S spokesman, Christopher Miller, says it gives everyone a few extra days to file. The deadline this year is Monday, April 18th, instead of the traditional April 15th because the 15th falls on a holiday in the District of Columbia -- which moves the deadline to the next business day. Miller says if you see you are not going to meet the deadline -- then you can request an automatic six-month extension to file. The extension will give you until October 17th to file. Miller says the agency expects nearly 89-thousand Iowa taxpayers to ask for an extension.