(Independence, IA) -- The funeral arrangements are pending for fallen state trooper Jim Smith. Sergeant Smith was killed Friday as he helped fellow officers try to make an arrest in Grundy Center. Smith's body was returned to his hometown of Independence Sunday. Forty-one-year-old Michael Lang is charged with one count of first -degree murder after officers said he fired and hit Smith as officers entered Lang's home. Lang is being held on a one million dollar bond. Smith was 51 and a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol. He is only the second state trooper to be shot and killed in the line of duty.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds released a state on the death of Iowa State Patrol Sergeant. Jim Smith was killed in the line of duty in Grundy Center Friday. Reynolds says Smith was "a courageous hero who died in the line of duty. Sergeant Jim Smith was a loving husband, father of two, and a pillar of the community. I along with the entire state of Iowa grieve for his family and friends as they try to cope with this devastating loss." The governor ordered all flags in Iowa to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on the day of Smith's interment.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The first finalist in the University of Iowa presidential search is the dean of the Penn State school of Law and International Affairs. Hari Osofsky is the first of four finalists. She will meet with faculty, staff, students, and other members of the campus community. Osofsky will hold a public forum today (Monday) at 3:30. The name of each finalist is being released 24 hours prior to their campus visit. The Board of Regents expects to name a new president from one of the four finalists on April 30th.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A man who had just been released from the mental ward at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines is accused of starting a fire in the hospital’s intensive care unit. Emergency responders were called to the hospital Saturday at 7:45 p-m. Thirty-seven-year-old Andrew Boyd reportedly told officers the reason he started the fire was that “he was bored.” Investigators say Boyd started the fire in the first-floor I-C-U. Several people were in that part of the hospital at the time. No one was injured and crews from the Des Moines Fire Department put the fire out quickly. Boyd is being held in the Polk County Jail.