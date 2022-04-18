(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has completed its annual review of financial audits of all the state’s casinos. The audits did not turn up any issues, but Racing and Gaming administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says casinos are facing an issue that has been common to most businesses -- filling job vacancies. He says the inability to find employees has caused situations where “maybe restaurants would be closed on certain days or may be closed earlier than they would like.” The Racing and Gaming Commission reviewed the audit reports at their meeting last week.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa legislature is working on a bill to address the surge in thefts of catalytic converters -- easily accessible vehicle parts that are attached to exhaust systems to reduce pollution. According to the insurance industry, there was a 325 percent increase in catalytic converter thefts from the beginning of 2018 to the end of 2020. Someone who steals a catalytic converter can get something in the range of 500 dollars for it, as it contains precious metals that can be extracted once the part is melted down. The bill requires sellers to show recyclers and scrap metal dealers either a receipt showing they’ve purchased a replacement catalytic converter within the past month or the certificate for a vehicle that’s recently been junked. Recyclers and scrap metal dealers would also have to keep a confidential log of that paperwork.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Abby Finkenauer is moving forward with her campaign for the Democratic nomination for U-S Senate. She describes the Iowa Supreme Court’s decision to put her name back on the ballot as a victory against an “orchestrated attack” by incumbent Senator Charles Grassley and other Washington Republicans. Alan Ostergren is the attorney who represented Republicans challenging three signatures on Finkenauer’s nominating petition. He says the only reason the issues were litigated is because Finkenauer barely turned in enough signatures. Ostergren says the Iowa legislature needs to pass a law making it clear what must be on a nominating petition and what the consequences are for failing to have that information present.
(Sioux City, IA) -- Honor flights for local military veterans to fly to Washington D-C to visit the memorials honoring their service and sacrifice will begin again next month. All expenses are paid for those veterans through donations, and the Sioux City Musketeers hockey team has given the organization 85-thousand-700 dollars to sponsor the next 84 World War Two, Korean and Vietnam veterans making the flight to the nation’s capital. Vietnam veteran Richard Storm of Sioux City flew on the last honor flight back in October. He says he told his children and grandchildren that “this is the welcome back we never got.”