(Iowa City, IA) -- The third finalist seeking to become the next president of the University of Iowa visited the Iowa City campus Friday. Wendy Hensel is the Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs at Georgia State University. Hensel will meet with faculty, staff, students, and then hold an open forum this (Monday) afternoon at 3:30 p-m. The fourth and final candidate will visit campus Wednesday and the Board of Regents plans to meet on April 29th through the 30th to make a choice from the four finalists.
(Washington, DC) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is calling on congressional leaders to include money for the renewable fuels industry in the infrastructure bill they're crafting. President Biden's American Jobs Act proposes spending 174 billion to promote the development of electric vehicles and install charging stations. Axne says homegrown alternatives like clean biofuels can be put in place much more quickly than moving toward electric vehicles. She says she’s talked with U-S Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (BOOT-ih-jedge) about ensuring the biofuels sector gets included in the final package.
(Washington, DC) -- Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson is co-sponsoring legislation to make a retroactive change in the federal Paycheck Protection Program. The P-P-P was created last spring and quickly ran out of money. The third round of funding was approved by Congress in December. Hinson says there is a technicality with the program preventing some Iowa farmers and self-employed business owners from receiving a full loan. Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says a technicality has prevented some farmers and self-employed small business owners from using gross income rather than net profit to determine the size of their P-P-P loans.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A court challenge is expected quickly to what opponents are calling an "ag-gag" law. Adam Mason, state policy director for Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement, says if Governor Reynolds signs it into law, there will be lawsuits. "Because this one specifically addresses photo and video evidence, we assume it to be unconstitutional and that was one of our arguments in fighting them," Mason says. While I-C-C-I is considering its next step, Mason says he's heard animal rights activist Matthew Johnson, who was arrested on trespassing charges at an Iowa pork operation, will likely be taking the issue to court.