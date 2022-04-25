(UNDATED) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence says he wants Iowans to have a future “grounded in conservative principles.” Pence made his third to Iowa since the 2020 election. On Saturday, he spoke at Iowa G-O-P district conventions in Carroll and Independence, then Saturday night he was the headliner for a Story County G-O-P fundraiser in Ames. Pence delivered the same critiques of the Biden Administration at each stop, blaming the rise in gas prices on Biden’s “war on energy.” He said “President Biden has done more damage to America in 15 months than any president in my lifetime.” Pence joins a line of Republicans who’ve made trips to Iowa, signaling they may compete for the G-O-P’s 2024 presidential nomination.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A West Des Moines man is in jail following a fatal shooting outside a hotel Saturday night. W-H-O/T-V reports that 24-year-old Eric Stricklin is charged with first-degree murder. Police say he shot 53-year-old Patrick Burton of Kansas City, Missouri, outside the AmericInn hotel near Des Moines International Airport. Stricklin was arrested at the scene while Burton was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Police have not mentioned a motive in the shooting.
(Winterset, IA) -- Severe weather has again hit Madison County, although this time there were no fatalities. Strong winds uprooted trees and damaged several headstones at Rock City Cemetery, many of the headstones dating back to the 1800’s. Diogenes Ayala, Madison County Director of Emergency Management, told K-C-C-I/T-V they’re doing assessments across the county to respond to other damage as well. She says repairs at the cemetery will have to be carefully carried out to avoid “pulling up stones or damaging gravesites.”
(UNDATED) -- The Transportation Security Administration (T-S-A) is hosting a hiring event at the end of this week in central Iowa. T-S-A spokesperson, Jessica Mayle (May-lee), says the event is in West Des Moines, but they have jobs open statewide. There are only two main qualifications -- you have to be at least 18 years old and a U-S citizen. Mayle says ideal candidates should be “very detail-oriented and have “a lot of patience” since they’ll be dealing directly with the public. The hiring event is Thursday and Friday (28-29) from Nine A-M to Three P-M at Sheraton West Des Moines Hotel. To find out more and register for the event, go to jobs-dot-tsa-dot-gov and look for the recruiting event section.