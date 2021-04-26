(Des Moines, IA) -- When he was given a chance to speak after being sentenced to life in prison, 49-year-old Stanley Wofford told the judge his actions were justified and he shouldn’t have charged with first-degree murder. Wofford says he killed 45-year-old John Belcher Junior in September 2019 because Belcher threatened his life. Wofford was found guilty last month on the first-degree murder charge. Police say he was the one who called 9-1-1 and claimed he had discovered Belcher’s body. The evidence led investigators back to Wofford as the shooter.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A bill to increase the penalties for crimes related to protest activities is expected to go to Governor Kim Reynolds in the coming weeks. Supporters say the law will protect law-abiding citizens. Opponents say it would have a chilling effect on free expression and would disproportionately punish Black Iowans. It would establish stiffer penalties to rioting, unlawful assembly, disorderly conduct, harassment, and criminal mischief. It would also grant civil immunity if a driver strikes protesters while trying to leave the area of an unlawful protest.
(Anamosa, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Corrections says a correctional officer was handing out medications to inmates when one of them assaulted her Saturday. The attacker put the officer in a chokehold, but she was able to free herself, then take control of him when other staff members responded. The officer was taken to a local hospital for a medical review, then released. She had suffered only bruising and the inmate wasn’t hurt. Just the day before the attack, Iowa lawmakers had toured the prison to determine what changes were needed. A nurse and a correctional officer were killed there during an escape attempt last month.
(Sheffield, IA) -- Sukup Manufacturing Company says it is buying the assets of a fabrication company to expand its production capabilities. The price for buying Global Fabrication hasn’t been announced. Sukup makes grain bins at its northern Iowa facility in Sheffield. Global makes catwalks, towers, and other structural products that go on grain bins and other storage facilities. Sukup officials say the purchase will double its manufacturing capacity. Global has a facility in Hampton. Sukup officials say they are currently hiring an additional 60 workers at three locations: Sheffield, Hampton, and Manley.