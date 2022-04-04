(Des Moines, IA) -- The State Ag Department says two more cases of bird flu have been confirmed in the state. One case involves a flock of 37-thousand commercial turkeys in Sac County and the second is a commercial flock of nearly 15-thousand breeding chickens in Humboldt County. All the birds will be destroyed to stop the virus from spreading. Iowa now has 14 confirmed outbreaks of bird flu since March. The outbreaks involve more than 13 million chickens, turkeys, and backyard birds.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A 62-year-old Cedar Rapids man has been charged with murder in the beating death of a woman. Cedar Rapids Police say Arthur Flowers called 9-1-1 to report a woman had overdosed on heroin in his home. Officers found 22-year-old Emily Elizabeth Leonard dead in the bathroom from blows to the head. Flowers has been charged with first degree murder and is being held on a one-and-a-half million-dollar bond.
(West Des Moines, IA) -- West Des Moines Police have charged a man in the death of a woman in February who fell from an apartment balcony on the third floor. Police say 23-year-old Trisha Kunze of West Des Moines was alive when they arrived at the apartment just before noon -- but she later died at the hospital. Investigators determined the death was not an accident and arrested 27-year-old Nathen Cameron of West Des Moines on Friday. Cameron is charged with first-degree murder, willful injury, domestic assault with strangulation, and possession of marijuana. Cameron is being held in the Dallas County Jail.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Senate committee has scaled back a House plan to provide 200-thousand dollars in state tax money to launch the U-S-S Iowa, a nuclear-powered submarine that’s scheduled to join the Navy fleet later this year. Republicans on the Senate Appropriations Committee have voted to reduce the state contribution to 150-thousand -- and half of that would be withdrawn from a state fund for veterans. Iowans who get any of the two dozen specialty license plates for veterans pay a fee that goes into the Iowa Veterans License Plate Fund. Senator Mark Lofgren (LAHF-grin), a Republican from Muscatine, says it doesn’t seem outrageous to use some of that money for the U-S-S Iowa, as it’s also been used for “Vietnam books” and “food banks.” The state commander of the V-F-W says the money in that fund should be used for veterans who live in Iowa, not on a christening ceremony or Iowa-themed furnishings for a submarine.