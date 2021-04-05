(Undated) -- The restrictions come off today (Monday) and anyone 16 and older is now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the state. Governor Kim Reynolds says the supply of vaccine could still be an issue -- and you may not immediately be able to get a shot. She asks everyone to remain patient. State data shows more than 30 percent of the Iowans eligible for a vaccine prior to today have been fully vaccinated.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Creighton University monthly survey of business leaders and supply managers in Iowa and eight other Midwestern states shows a moderate drop in the region's leading economic indicator for March. Creighton economist Ernie Goss says the region's been above that growth neutral mark for ten straight months -- although the index dropped slightly from last month. He says about eight in ten manufacturers reported bottlenecks in getting raw materials and supplies from vendors, curtailing what could be even stronger growth.
(Pella, IA) -- Organizers in Pella say plans are in progress to bring the city's annual tulip festival back next month. Festival board member, Cyndi Atkins, says they are excited about the return after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of last year's festival. The annual festival, which started in 1935, had only been canceled once before, back in 1946. Atkins says the Pella Historical Society had to cut its budget by 150-thousand dollars without the revenue from last year's festival
(Washington, DC) -- Members of Iowa's Congressional delegation were not at the U-S Capitol Friday when a capitol police officer was killed as a man rammed his car into a barricade. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley issued a statement following the incident. Grassley says, "The United States Capitol Police work tirelessly to protect the U-S Capitol and the people in and around it. I’m praying for the family and friends of Officer Billy Evans and for the entire Capitol Police force." Police shot the man in the car -- identified as 25-year-old Noah Green. He died at the hospital.