(Ames, IA) -- Iowa State University has released the results of the first round of COVID-19 tests for students moving back to campus. Sixty-six-students -- or two-point-two percent of the three-thousand-37 students tested positive. Two-thousand-971 students tested negative (97.8%). The school is providing isolation rooms for those who test positive and quarantine rooms for those who are notified they've been exposed to someone with a positive test. I-S-U reports that about half of those who tested positive returned home to complete their isolation. The school will do more testing next week. I-S-U is the only state university requiring the tests.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Manchester man was sentenced to life in prison without parole Friday in the 1979 murder of Cedar Rapids high schooler Michelle Martinko. Martinko was 18 when she was found stabbed to death in the parking lot of the Westdale Mall in Cedar Rapids. New D-N-A technology help lead investigators to Jerry Burns --and he was found guilty of first-degree murder in Martinko's stabbing last February. Martinko’s brother-in-law, John Stonebraker said the life sentence given Burns will help heal his family. Burns made a brief statement at the sentencing hearing, maintaining his own innocence. He has 30 days to file an appeal.
(Dyersville, IA) -- The stadium seating Major League Baseball set up at the field it built near the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville is coming down. Crews began removing the temporary stands that had been installed for an August 13th match-up between the Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals. Major League Baseball announced last week that the game will be postponed until 2021. Murray Cook of BrightView, the company Major League Baseball hired for the stadium work, told the Dubuque Telegraph Herald much of what was used to construct the stadium was rented and it'd be too expensive to keep it all intact until next year.
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has identified the suicidal woman killed last week in an officer-involved shooting. Fort Dodge police and Webster County deputies received the call Tuesday at about 7:00 p-m. A witness says he saw 39-year-old Melissa Halda running toward a deputy with a knife in each hand. Webster County Deputy Brett Knippel has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting incident is investigated.