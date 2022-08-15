(Winterset, IA) -- A man wanted in connection to a double murder in Nebraska is captured in Iowa. On Saturday, the bodies of two elderly women were found inside an Omaha home and police say a red car was stolen from the scene. Early Sunday morning, police in West Des Moines spotted a vehicle that matched the description from Omaha police and chased the car all the way to the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. Authorities say 27-year-old Gage Walter barricaded himself inside the empty church for several hours before surrendering. West Des Moines Police say Walter is being charged in Iowa for possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing from police.
(Iowa City, IA) -- Iowa’s teacher shortage appears to be worsening and one expert says many schools across the state have multiple openings just weeks -- or days -- before the school year is set to begin. Mark McDermott, associate dean at the University of Iowa’s College of Education, says they routinely get calls from dozens of Iowa’s 300-plus school administrators as fall approaches, checking to see if there are any recent graduates available to fill teaching jobs. While hesitating to say most schools in the state are short on teachers, McDermott says many districts are seeking help in virtually every type of course and grade level. He also says part of the shortage may still stem from the so-called “Great Resignation” that came about during the pandemic, as many workers retired early or simply left their positions and industries to seek something new.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Diedre DeJear, the Democratic candidate for governor, says some of the state’s surplus should be directed to improve Iowa’s mental health care system and other priorities. She told a crowd of people at the Iowa State Fair’s Political Soapbox that one-point-five billion dollars is sitting in the state’s “Rainy Day” fund -- and it’s currently raining “on mental health care, on education, on health care, (and) on child care.” Iowa Republican Party spokesman Kollin Crompton says DeJear is a radical Democrat who has spent her time tweeting, while Governor Reynolds has been meeting with thousands of Iowans every day at the Iowa State Fair.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Agriculture Secretary, Mike Naig, says the drought continues to be an issue as the state’s crops head into the final stages before harvest. He points out that a lot of things that can happen through the end of August and into fall that can “make or break” a crop, but it depends in part on whether growers see any significant rainfall. Still, Naig says commodity prices have been strong and they expect pretty good yields across the state. Other than rain, he says the big caveat is the price of “everything” -- namely fuel and fertilizer -- along with continued supply chain disruptions.