(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A person being pulled in a tube by a jet ski in the Cedar River was thrown off and had to be rescued by Cedar Rapids firefighters. The fire department says the victim is approximately forty years old and suffered a serious head injury. The victim was taken by helicopter to the University of Iowa Hospitals. The person's name has not been released.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police says a 25-year-old woman was found dead in a car that veered off the roadway, knocked down a traffic signal pole, and caught fire. Investigators are following up on witness statements that indicate the vehicle may have been fleeing from the scene of a minor hit-and-run crash nearby. The name of the woman found dead inside the car has not been released.
(Des Moines, IA) -- An 18-year-old woman from Akron was crowned the 2021 Iowa State Fair Queen Saturday. McKenna Henrich represents Plymouth County and wins eight-thousand dollars in scholarships, a 600 dollar gift card, cowboy boots, diamond earrings, and an Iowa State Fair Brick.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Democrat who earlier announced she was exploring a run for governor now says she is running. Deidre DeJear became the first Black candidate in Iowa to win a statewide primary in 2018. That race was for Iowa secretary of state. She was defeated by incumbent Republican Paul Pate. Democrat State Representative Ras Smith of Waterloo has also said he is running. Republican incumbent Governor Kim Reynolds has indicated she will run again -- but has not yet made a formal announcement.