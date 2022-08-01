(Des Moines, IA) – Brace yourselves for extremely hot temperatures in Iowa this week. Meteorologist Alex Krull at the National Weather Service says the switch from July to August will bring us some excessively hot days, with highs in the low 90’s today (Monday) then hitting the mid and upper 90’s tomorrow (Tuesday). By Wednesday the highs could top out at 100 degrees. As for heat indices, it’ll feel like it’s above 100 degrees tomorrow and between 105 and 107 degrees by Wednesday. Krull says the pattern of above-normal temperatures will continue perhaps for another ten days.
(UNDATED) -- National party leaders will decide the fate of the Iowa DEMOCRATIC Party’s 2024 Caucuses AFTER the November election. A group of Democratic National Committee members were to meet this week and recommend which five states should get to host the early voting contests in the next presidential election, but that decision is now delayed. Democrats from Iowa, along with 15 states and Puerto Rico are vying to host the opening voting in the party’s next presidential nominating process. Iowa Democratic Party chairman Ross Wilburn says it’s important for small rural states like Iowa to have a voice in picking the party’s next nominee. Some national party leaders say Iowa lacks the kind of diversity and General Election competitiveness that early voting states should have.
(Washington, DC) -- Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion says she opposed the bill that provides federal subsidies to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the U-S for a number of reasons. Hinson and other Republicans who voted “no” say it could wind up supporting U-S companies that do business in China. Hinson’s General Election opponent, Democrat Liz Mathis of Hiawatha, says Hinson voted to continue our dependence on China rather than invest in manufacturing jobs here at home. Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines supported the bill. Axne says semiconductor chips are critical to the production of cars, computers, and other electronic goods, and that boosting U-S production will address shortages and end reliance on China for the chips.
(Mason City, IA) -- The Mason City Chamber of Commerce is being named Chamber of the Year by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. The organization represents over nine-thousand professionals who work for more than 16-hundred chambers around the world. Mason City Chamber C-E-O Robin Anderson says last year was the first time they applied for the award, and she credits the hard work of her staff. The award recognizes the leadership role chambers have in their communities, and honors those who have made an impact on key community priorities, like workforce attraction, infrastructure, economic prosperity, and quality of life.