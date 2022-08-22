(Burlington, IA) -- Five Burlington men will each spend more than ten years in federal prison for their roles in a meth distribution ring in the Burlington area. Prosecutors say the ring was discovered in January of 2020 when a van was stopped in Arizona with approximately 362 pounds of ice methamphetamine that the driver admitted was headed to Burlington. Thirty-seven-year-old Rudolph Allen was given the largest sentence at 20 years, 51-year-old Clyde Stewart Junior, was sentenced to 17 years, 42-year-old Demetrius Goudy received 18 years, 36-year-old Gregory Johnson got 14 years, and 42-year-old Brian Davis Junior will serve ten-and-a-half years in prison.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa State Fair wrapped up Sunday after an eleven-day run topping the one million attendance mark again. Saturday saw more than 128-thousand visitors -- a record high for one-day attendance, with Sunday still to be tallied. State Fair C-E-O Gary Slater says there were not many negatives. There was one day that saw more than three inches of rain in a short time that made for some wet fairgoers and some muddy areas. But the rest of the days were nice -- which wasn’t a given with triple-digit temperatures and heat indices heading up to the Fair start.
(Des Moines, IA) – Among the high-profile political visitors to the Iowa State Fair this year was former Vice President Mike Pence. He said Friday that the F-B-I search of former president Donald Trump’s Florida home is troubling, but he’s also urging Republicans to tone down the anti-F-B-I rhetoric and that the Republican Party stands for law and order. Pence was visiting the State Fair along with Iowa U-S Senator Chuck Grassley. Both men support release of more information to explain why it was necessary to conduct a court-ordered search of a former president's home.
(Clear Lake, IA) -- Classes start today (Monday) at Iowa’s three public universities, and while students may have a full fridge and all the other furnishing needed for their college dorm room or apartment, one thing they might not have thought of is a first aid kit. Doctor Kristin Avery, of the MercyOne Clear Lake Pediatric and Adolescent Care Clinic, says a well-stocked first aid kit is something everyone should have wherever they live, especially teens just venturing off on their own. Basic first aid kit items include aspirin, Tylenol, ibuprofen, a thermometer, and antibiotic ointment for bug bites and scrapes. Avery also says students need to make sure their vaccinations are current, especially for meningitis because going off to college is when students are at increased risk for getting meningitis. And Avery says students need to know where to go to get medical attention on their college campus and to NOT be shy about going in to get looked over.