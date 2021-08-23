(Cedar Rapids) -- The Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Bureau is asking again for any tips or information related to a tubing incident on Cedar River at Mohawk Park in Cedar Rapids on August 15th. The D-N-R says 38-year-old Richard Burns of Cedar Rapids was towing 41-year-old Isaac Blazek of Cedar Rapids on a tube. The tube hit a pontoon parked onshore around 2:00 p-m. Blazek suffered serious injuries but continues to be in stable condition at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Anyone with any information related to this incident is urged to call D-N-R Conservation Officer Travis Graves at (319) 350-2863.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- An officer with the Iowa Department of Corrections 4th Judicial District is on administrative leave after shooting a man wanted on a parole warrant. Officers were searching for Kelsey Hanna and Brandon Hines on the warrants when they were spotted leaving a house in Council Bluffs in an S-U-V. Officers say Hines backed into an officer’s vehicle -- then put the SUV in drive and drove towards and struck one of the officers. An officer fired and hit Hines -- who was later stopped in Omaha and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Hanna was arrested without incident.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The multi-state Powerball lottery adds a third weekly drawing starting tonight (Monday). Powerball administrators say they hope the new Monday drawing will result in larger prizes and increased sales. A new feature called “Double Play” is being added. It costs an extra dollar and gives Powerball players a second chance to match their numbers in a second drawing that has a top cash prize of 10 million dollars. Double Play tickets are eligible to win both prizes.