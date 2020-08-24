(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health reports the first confirmed death of a child in the state from to complications linked to COVID-19. I-D-P-H says the child was under the age of five and had significant underlying health conditions when it died in June. The Health Department says the State Medical Examiner did a full range of tests that are done when anyone under the age of 17 dies to confirm the child’s death was linked to COVID-19. The reporting of the death was delayed until this past weekend to protect the individual's identity.
(Washington, DC) -- Two of the state's top Republicans will be speakers at this week's Republican National Convention. President Donald Trump's campaign announced that Iowa Governor Kim Reyolds will speak during the convention Tuesday night. The campaign also announced that Senator Joni Ernst will be among the speakers at the convention on Wednesday. The virtual convention begins tonight (Monday) and runs through Thursday.
(Iowa City, IA) -- Iowa City Police are asking protestors who were hit by a car at an intersection Friday evening to come forward and help them with their investigation. Police officers saw the car was moving through the protestors at a high rate of speed, but they did not know protestors were hit until videos showed up online. They say no reports were made by the protestors, and they need more information to complete the investigation. A police office did get a license plate number, and police say they have located the driver.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Attempted murder charges have been filed against two Des Moines brothers after a Saturday night shooting. The victims told police about the shots at about 11:00 p-m. Officers said they found bullet holes in cars and some shell casings on the ground. The victims were able to identify their attackers by name. Twenty-two-year-old William Joseph Dayvon Herman and 18-year-old Malachi Dayjohn Herman were taken into custody a few hours later. One of the victims told police she had been in a relationship with the older brother and there had been a fight recently. Both brothers are being held in the Polk County Jail on a 100-thousand-dollar bond.