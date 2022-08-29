(Des Moines, IA) -- Portions of Iowa got beneficial rainfall this weekend, while a few areas were hit with flash flooding, hail, and wind damage. Around four inches of rain fell in Waukon in northeast Iowa AND in the central Iowa communities of Earlham and Gilbert from Saturday into early Sunday morning. The heaviest rainfall amounts were recorded in Boone, Dallas, and Story Counties. On Saturday, hail of about an inch in diameter was reported in the Grinnell area and strong winds damaged buildings in the southwest Iowa town of Sharpsburg. On Sunday afternoon, a tornado warning was issued for Jackson County along Iowa’s eastern border, but no damage was reported.
(Washington, DC) -- The only Democrat in Iowa’s congressional delegation says the plan President Biden announced last week to forgive student loan debt is just a temporary solution that doesn’t address the core problem, the soaring cost of higher education. Congresswoman Cindy Axne, of West Des Moines, says the debt cancellation plan is a good start, but more work needs to be done. She says students need to understand their obligations to repay student loan, as well as postsecondary alternatives to four-year institutions, like trade schools and apprenticeship programs. Axne disputes comments from Republicans who say Biden’s plan will increase inflation and taxes.
(Des Moines, IA) -- State regulators issue a 60-thousand-dollar penalty to a sports book for illegally allowing the use of credit cards on its site. Racing and Gaming administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says the penalty involves American Wagering, which does businesses as Caesars Sportsbook. He says a specific incident in July of 2021 led to an audit, which found multiple issues from last year and in 2020. The violations included using credit cards to purchase prepaid debit cards used for gaming. There was a total of 485 transactions worth 212-thousand dollars -- which Ohorilko says the Racing and Gaming Commission felt was fairly egregious. This follows a similar penalty levied at the last commission meeting against FanDuel for 75-thousand dollars for a two-count violation.
(UNDATED) -- Hawkeye football legend Nile Kinnick, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1939, is the subject of a new 90-minute documentary that’s on the big screen in select Iowa theaters and online via the website Vimeo. Iowa filmmaker Scott Siepker (SIP-ker) says “Kinnick: The Documentary” offers audiences an in-depth look into Kinnick’s rise to fame on-field at the University of Iowa and his service during World War Two. Siepker says Kinnick had a clear plan laid out for his future which included a life of public service. He says many historians believe Kinnick could have become a U-S Senator -- and maybe even president of the United States. But Kinnick enlisted in the Navy Air Corps Reserves and was killed in 1943 while on a training flight from the aircraft carrier U-S-S Lexington. Kinnick was 24.