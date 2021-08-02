(Des Moines, IA) -- Lawyers for Governor Kim Reynolds say the Iowa open-records law isn’t considered a “well-recognized public policy.” That means it doesn’t provide job protections to state employees who fulfill public information requests. The state is asking a judge to dismiss a wrongful termination lawsuit filed by the former communications director for the Iowa Department of Public Health, Polly Carver-Kimm. She says she was forced to resign last year because she released records and data about COVID-19 – even the governor’s office wanted the free flow of information about the state’s pandemic response to be stifled.
(Ames, IA) -- The Iowa State Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy on a man’s body that was found in a shack in Ames last Friday. The person hasn’t been identified yet. Officers were called to the dilapidated shack a little after 6:00 p-m by the person who had found the body. The officers who responded to the location canvassed the area and conducted interviews. Police haven’t released a cause of death. Ames police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are handling the case.
(Washington, DC) -- A bill co-sponsored by Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks would give all military veterans and Gold Star families free access to national parks for life. The Alexander Lofgren Veterans in Parks Act passed on a bipartisan vote Thursday. The Iowa Republican is a veteran who served 24 years in the military. Access to federal recreational lands is part of the package. Miller-Meeks’ legislation has 150 co-sponsors and has been endorsed by 60 organizations.
(Newton, IA) -- Newton police are investigating the death of a five-month-old infant in a home daycare operation last week. Officers were called Friday at about 11:10 a-m. The child had been sleeping before it was discovered to be unresponsive. No names have been released. An autopsy will be conducted to determine an official cause of death. The Iowa Department of Human Services has been contacted. Daycare employees sent the remaining children home with their parents.