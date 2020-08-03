(Des Moines, IA) -- The beaches at one state recreation area and seven state parks currently have “swimming not recommended” advisories from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. D-N-R environmental specialist Daniel Kendall says that’s about typical for this time of the year. Kendall says the risk of potentially getting sick has come up, and that’s why they have swimming not recommended. All of the recommendations are based on the presence of a particular E-coli bacteria, which Kendall says doesn’t directly make people sick. But it can be an indicator of the presence of other harmful pathogens.
[Beaches with DNR “Swimming Not Recommended” Advisories: Emerson Bay State Recreation Area, McIntosh Woods State Park, George Wyth Memorial State Park, Denison Beach at Black Hawk State Park, Backbone State Park, Lake Darling State Park, Lake Keomah State Park, Nine Eagles State Park.]
(Des Moines, IA) -- An analysis prepared for the National Corn Growers Association concludes American corn farmers will lose 89 dollars an acre in revenue this year -- due to the pandemic. The association's new vice president, Chris Edgington, who farms near St. Ansgar, says a prediction from a University of Illinois economist suggests 2020 revenue from U.S. corn sales will dip to a 14-year low. The economic analysis done for the Corn Growers indicates that even after calculating the additional payment from federal farm programs, there's a 15-dollar per acre drop in revenue related to the 2019 corn crop. He says exports are a challenge, demand from both ethanol and livestock have both been hit pretty hard at times and are key issues they talk about.
(Iowa City, IA) -- Iowa Hawkeye basketball fans got some good news Sunday. All-American Luka Garza has withdrawn from the N-B-A Draft and will return for his senior season. Garza averaged nearly 24 points and 10 rebounds last season in being named the Big Ten Player of the Year. The Hawkeyes posted a record of 20-11 but lost out on the postseason at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With Garza back, the Hawkeyes will be one of the favorites in the Big Ten. Garza says the chance to play with a special Iowa team was a big factor in his decision -- and the concern over how next season will be affected by the pandemic was not a factor in his decision.
(Pella, IA) -- Pella police say a Saturday morning construction accident has left two workers dead. The victims were installing fiber cable near Lincoln Elementary when they hit an electric line. Thirty-five-year-old Genis Urgell Rueda and 20-year-old Joani Figueroa of Virginia died before they could be helped. A third worker was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. That person’s name hasn’t been released. The area was blocked off by authorities while an investigation was conducted and utility workers could check for potential gas leaks.