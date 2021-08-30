(Sioux City, IA) -- A man has died after his truck plunged into the Missouri River during heavy rain in Sioux City Saturday night. Police and rescue units were dispatched to the riverfront around 10:30 p-m. The driver of a southbound pick-up apparently lost control on Interstate 29 and went off the road and into the river. The vehicle was fully submerged and efforts by rescuers to retrieve the truck were unsuccessful due to river and weather conditions. Divers were successful in recovering the truck around 11:20 a-m Sunday and the body of the driver was found in the vehicle. A positive identification has been made and the victim's name will be released later Monday.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The man convicted of first-degree murder in the death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts will be sentenced today (Monday). Cristhian (Christen) Bahena Rivera was found guilty by a jury on May 28th of abducting Mollie Tibbetts in her hometown of Brooklyn and then killing her. His sentencing was delayed in July as the judge heard testimony that tried to pin the murder on another man. The judge ruled that information was speculative and contradicted Bahena-Rivera's confession to police that he killed Tibbetts and hide her body in a cornfield. He is scheduled to be sentenced to life in prison at 1:30 p-m today. Tibbetts' family will have a chance to speak -- and Bahena-Rivera will also be given the opportunity to make a statement.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Marine from Iowa was among the 13 military victims of last week’s suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan. Twenty-three-year-old Marine Corporal Daegan William-Tyeler Page was a former student at Millard South High School in Omaha, Nebraska. He joined the U-S Marines in 2019. The first bomb was set off in a crowd waiting to enter the airport and the second hit a nearby hotel. Military officials say Corporal Page was a part of the 2nd Battalion 1st Marines.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The process is underway that could lead to the construction of the first-ever carbon dioxide pipeline in Iowa. Iowa Utilities Board spokesman, Don Tormey says Summit Carbon Solutions is considering the pipeline known as the “Midwest Carbon Express.” It is proposed to run through several Midwest states, including 30 counties in Iowa. Summit Carbon Solutions is an affiliate of the Summit Agricultural Group owned by Bruce Rastetter of Alden. Tormey says the project would be classified as a hazardous liquid pipeline -- and that is why it falls under the I-U-B's jurisdiction. The project would partner with a number of ethanol plants in five states to capture carbon dioxide emissions and transport the liquified carbon dioxide to North Dakota, where it will be stored in deep underground geologic storage locations.