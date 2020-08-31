(Sioux City, IA) -- A second Iowa judge has ordered a county to invalidate thousands of absentee ballot requests. Woodbury County Judge Patrick Tott issued his ruling Friday evening. He found that elections commissioner Patrick Gill acted improperly when he sent absentee ballot request forms to 57 thousand registered voters that had their personal information already filled in. The Trump campaign and other Republican interests filed suits in three Iowa counties. Another judge ruled Linn County officials had also violated a directive from the Secretary of State. That ruling was handed down Thursday.
(Johnston, IA) -- Johnston Police are confirming a fatal accident at an apartment complex parking lot has left a three-year-old child dead. Police say a vehicle hit the victim at the Cadence Apartments Sunday afternoon. No names have been released in the accident that happened at about 1:15 p-m. Johnston Police and the Iowa State Patrol are investigating the crash.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Emergency responders in Cedar Rapids say a tree trimmer suffered a powerful shock Saturday afternoon when the portable lift he was using came in contact with an overhead power line. The 22-year-old victim’s name hasn’t been released. He was conscious as crews arrived and told him to stay on the platform of the lift until Alliant Energy could de-energize the power lines. When that was done, firefighters moved the victim to the bucket at the end of an aerial ladder on a fire truck. He was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment. His medical condition hasn’t been released.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Members of the Des Moines Black Lives Matter movement marched to a city councilman’s home as part of the fight to end systemic racism. Marchers say Councilman Josh Mandelbaum calls himself the most progressive member of the council, so marching to his home Saturday made sense. The group’s list of demands includes defunding the Des Moines Police Department, putting another eviction moratorium in place, decriminalizing marijuana, and creating a civilian review board to investigate the actions of police officers. Mandelbaum said he doesn’t believe defunding the police department is the way to end police brutality, but he did agree to work with Black Lives Matter on other issues.