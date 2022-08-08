(Washington, DC) -- Both of Iowa’s Republican senators opposed the package of tax changes and spending on climate and energy projects the U-S Senate passed Sunday. The three Iowa Republicans in the HOUSE are also criticizing the bill. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says Democrats should pump the brakes and start over. The I-R-S commissioner says the agency will target tax avoidance by corporations and wealthy Americans but will not increase audits of returns with income below 400-thousand dollars. Hinson disagrees, saying the plan would pay for 87-thousand new I-R-S agents who would turn around and audit working families and small businesses.
(Atlantic, IA) -- Authorities in southwest Iowa are investigating the deaths of two dogs that were killed and thrown off a bridge. The bodies of a nearly two-year-old pit bull named “Bella” and a three-year old black lab named “Pepper” were found last week about two miles from where their owner lives in rural Cumberland. Owner Logan Lank says his dogs often wandered to neighboring properties in the rural area near Cumberland, where they played with kids and other dogs. A Go-Fund-Me account offering a reward of nearly six-thousand dollars was created by the family for information leading to an arrest. If the reward goes unclaimed, the money will be used for a cause that supports animals.
(Le Mars, IA) -- Drought conditions are expanding across the state, spreading throughout southern Iowa, but the northwest region is being hit hardest. Don Kass, who farms in Plymouth County, says his crops have been faring well so far, but he’s starting to see signs of heat distress. Kass says it’s a critical time for corn and soybean development and the area needs significant rainfall soon to aid the crops’ pollination process. This year, the region saw its second driest June on record, what’s typically the wettest month of the season. The latest U-S Drought Monitor map shows around 60 Iowa counties are in some form of drought, with 30 counties abnormally dry, 20 counties in moderate drought, six in severe drought, and four (Cherokee, Plymouth, Sioux & Woodbury) in extreme drought.
(Iowa City, IA) -- After a near-decade long world tour, the Jackson Pollock (PAUL-ick) oil painting simply known as “Mural” is back in Iowa City and will return to public display later this month. Lauren Lessing, director of the University of Iowa’s Stanley Museum of Art, says if Mural were a person, its passport would show at least 14 new venues and it would have earned more than 20-thousand frequent flier miles. The oil painting was produced in 1943 and measures eight feet high by 20 feet long. Lessing first saw Mural in 2004 and says it was breathtaking to see it again more recently after it was painstakingly cleaned and restored at the Getty Conservation Institute in Los Angeles. Pollock was commissioned to create Mural by legendary art collector Peggy Guggenheim, who donated the piece to the University of Iowa in 1951.