(Spencer, IA) -- Laurens Police say they found nearly 300 pounds of marijuana and stolen items in a storage unit in Spencer. The unit had been rented by William Cole, who was arrested in late July in Laurens. Laurens Police located and seized 260 pounds of marijuana which has a street value of 550 to 750-thousand dollars, a handgun, a stolen generator out of California, a stolen 48-inch deck mower from Des Moines, along with a number of other items. Cole -- who is in the Pocahontas County Jail on unrelated charges -- is also facing charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver marijuana, first-degree theft, second-degree theft, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, and felon in possession of a firearm.
(Anamosa, IA) -- The prosecutor says the guilty plea by one of the inmates accused in the Anamosa prison killings is a relief for the victims' families. Thomas Woodard pleaded guilty during a hearing Friday in the murders of correctional officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte. Prosecutor Scott Brown says that trials are difficult and stressful for everyone -- and particularly for the family members of the victims. Brown says the trial makes them have to listen to all the facts and evidence on how their loved one was killed. Brown says the families were supportive of the plea deal. A sentencing date for Woodard has not been set.
(Des Moines, IA) -- An eastern Iowa man who distributed a deadly cocktail of opioids will spend more than 15 years in federal prison. Thirty-year-old Julius Irvin of Dubuque pleaded guilty in March to one count of distribution of controlled substances near a protected location resulting in death. Irvin admitted in his plea hearing that he distributed a mixture of heroin and fentanyl to another person in May of 2019. The customer took some of the substance to a local women’s shelter where she had been staying. She used the substance, overdosed, and was found dead by shelter staff the next morning. Irvin is being held in the United States Marshals' custody until he can be transported to federal prison.
(Moline, IL) -- John Deere announced it has acquired Bear Flag Robotics of California for 250 million dollars. A spokesman for Deere says the four-year-old Bear Flag develops autonomous technology for farm equipment -- and has been testing its technology on a variety of crops. The Bear Flag deal comes four years after Deere bought the robotics company Blue River Technology. The Moline, Illinois-based Deere is Iowa’s largest manufacturing employer.