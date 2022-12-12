(Des Moines) -- The only Democrat to win a statewide race this year says it's time to give independent voters a voice in choosing General Election candidates. State Auditor Rob Sand says a third of Iowa voters are disenfranchised by the state law requires Iowans to be registered as a Democrat or a Republican to vote in the June Primaries. The Primary results determine the top two candidates listed on the General Election ballot. In an open primary, voters choose the top two candidates for each race.
(Spirit Lake) -- A jury found a Spirit Lake man guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a woman. The verdict Friday came against Christian Goyne-Yarns who was accused of shooting Shelby Woizeschke outside GrapeTree Medical Staffing building in February. The prosecution use the 9-1-1 call made by Woizeschke just minutes after being shot where she identified the Goyne-Yarns as the shooter. The defense claimed Goyne-Yarns was not feeling well on the morning in question and was in the restroom at his workplace in Spirit Lake, but co-workers testified he was not able to be located and his pick-up was seen on surveillance video parking at the scene and waiting for the victim to arrive. Sentencing will take place in January.
(Des Moines) -- The application process for a new state program that awards grants to help workers get training for a commercial driver's license (CDL) opens Tuesday. Iowa Workforce Development's, Mike Cockrum, says it provides grants to employers, nonprofits and consortiums who need to hire drivers, it gives them some some financial assistance in order to to recruit someone and be able to put them through entry level driver training. That entry level driver training is now required before you can take the C-D-L exam. Cockrum says the grant can be used to work with a third party training provider, or they could become certified themselves. The grant process will opens Tuesday (December 13th) and you can learn more at futurereadyiowa.gov. There's a banner at the top providing a link to information about the grant. The deadline to file for the grants is February 3rd.
(Statewide) -- Some lakes and ponds in northern Iowa already have ice thick enough to support ice fishing, while there is a lot of open water on others. The chief of the Iowa D-N-R Fisheries Bureau, Joe Larscheid, says it's early in the season and Iowans who love ice fishing have to be patient -- or head north. He says early ice anglers need to make safety their top priority. Larscheid says he won't go out until the ice is six inches thick, but four inches of clear, hard ice is considered safe. He's quick to add, no ice is 100-percent safe, while new ice is usually stronger than old ice. The D-N-R says river ice is 15-percent weaker than lake ice, while ice with a bluish color is safer than clear ice.