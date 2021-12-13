(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation says driving conditions in the state quickly returned to normal Saturday following a winter storm. Warming temperatures helped with the cleanup. The Iowa State Patrol reports it responded to more than 50 crashes over a 24-hour period ending Saturday at 1:00 p-m. The state estimates it had 450-to-500 snowplows in service for the season’s first snowstorm. Temperatures could climb about 70 this week to complete the clearing of the snow.
(Webster City, IA) -- An inmate from the Webster County Jail in Fort Dodge escaped for a short time this weekend before being caught. The sheriff's department says 43-year-old Jordan Mefferd of Fort Dodge escaped by propping open a third-story exit door to the jail late Saturday night and using sheets to climb down the alley. A deputy spotted the car Mefferd was driving in Otho Sunday and then pursued it back to Fort Dodge. Police used stop sticks to deflate the tires of the car. Mefferd and a passenger, 27-year-old Destiny Sumpter, were arrested. Mefferd was charged with felony eluding and felony escape while Sumpter was charged with violation of probation and aiding and abetting felony escape.
(Des Moines, IA). -- A representative of the 19 state-licensed casinos in Iowa says lawmakers may debate legalizing online casino gambling in the future – but, in the next legislative session, Iowa Gaming Association president and C-E-O Wes Ehrecke (AIR-uh-kee) says the concept is still in its embryonic stage. He says it is going to need to evolve over the next year or two before any serious legislation or consideration would happen. Ehrecke says he doesn't expect making online casinos legal as well would lead to the demise of the brick and mortar operations in the state.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A D-N-R expert says the state's drought situation has improved dramatically as we enter the winter. Tim Hall says the drought hasn't completely gone away -- with around half of the state shown in some level of drought condition -- but most is at the lowest level or abnormally dry. He says there’s a little stretch of D-1 moderate drought from north-central Iowa down toward Waterloo in little patches. He says the ground hasn't frozen yet -- so any rain or snow we get now is a bonus for next spring.