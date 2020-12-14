(Des Moines, IA) --The Iowa Department of Education's annual report for the fall shows enrollment in the 327 school districts dropped by nearly six-thousand (5,935) students from last year. The decrease is a one-point-two percent decline -- and is the first drop in certified enrollment in ten years. The total number of students is 484-thousand-159. Enrollment decreased at 215 school districts representing 66 percent of all public school districts in the state. Des Moines Public Schools had the largest decrease followed by Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Iowa City, Council Bluffs, Waterloo, Sioux City, Dubuque, Burlington and West Des Moines. A drop in enrollment costs districts money as the enrollment number is used to determine funding for schools and differs slightly from the actual headcount of students enrolled.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A review of the breakdown in reporting results from February's Iowa Caucuses suggests actions by the Democratic National Committee were contributing factors, but the audit found state party leaders were ultimately responsible for the delay. The audit specifically faulted the Iowa Democratic Party for failing to have an adequate call-in system as a back up to a smartphone app for reporting results. The report did recommend that the Iowa Democratic Party consider significant changes to its complicated Caucus system. The review was announced in February, completed in November, and presented to the Iowa Democratic Party's state central committee Saturday.
(Urbandale, IA) -- A 35-year-old Urbandale man has been charged with murder in the death of a woman. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. Officers responded to a call about a medical emergency Saturday at 6:45 p-m. They found the woman suffering from head injuries and she died before she could be taken to a hospital. Dustin Sample was taken into custody Sunday and he is being held in the Polk County Jail on first-degree murder charges. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is working with Urbandale police detectives on the case.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A new Wrongful Convictions Clinic will open in Des Moines next month. The Iowa State Public Defender office is working with the Drake Law School on the project. Student attorneys will represent people convicted of serious felony crimes during post-conviction proceedings “to establish their actual innocence.” The new clinic is expected to work closely with the Kansas City, Missouri-based Midwest Innocence Project. A 2009 Drake Law School graduate, Erica Nichols Cook, will supervise.