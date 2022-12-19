(Marengo) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued an Emergency Order Friday against the company that was the scene of a large explosion and fire in Marengo on December 8th. The D-N-R order says the C-6-Zero plant that turned shingles into oil and other products is a “clear threat to public health and the environment” in its current condition. And it says there's a possibility of “another catastrophic event” due to chemicals still inside the building. The Emergency Order requires the immediate stabilization of hazardous conditions and the removal of all solid waste on-site, as well as the full remediation of the area.
(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Attorney General has reached an agreement with a Des Moines psychic after the death of a client. The attorney general alleged that Allison Campbell violated the Consumer Fraud Act by claiming her psychic medium service provided unsubstantiated and misleading “healing work” to clients. The Consumer Protection Division received a complaint in August 2022 from Becky Courtney that her husband, Craig sought Campbell’s “healing” and other alleged medium services after a fall at his home. Courtney’s complaint alleges Campbell told her husband he would receive a cancer diagnosis that would result in his imminent death. Becky says her husband took his own life after the alleged misdiagnosis by Campbell. Campbell has agreed to stop dealing with any health issues and other types of psychiatric services.
(Des Moines) -- An Iowa man has been sentenced to five years in prison for his role in rioting at the U-S Capitol on the day Joe Biden's Electoral College win was to be certified by congress. The federal judge who sentenced Doug Jensen of Des Moines described Jensen as the leader of the riot. Jensen was among the first 10 people to enter the Capitol on January 6th. Jensen told the judge he wanted to go back to a normal life before getting involved in politics. The judge said Jensen has shown he doesn't understand what he did was wrong.
(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says a provision in a bill the senate passed Thursday night authorizes the U.S. military to train Ukrainian soldiers how to remove the explosives Russia's military has dumped in the Black Sea. Ernst says removing those mines will reopen the Black Sea to trade from Odessa, Ukraine's largest seaport. The defense spending bill includes an additional 800 MILLION dollars for Ukraine's war effort. The bill also ends the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for American soldiers. Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, says that's the right move for military readiness. Eight-thousand members of the full-time armed forces have been discharged this year for refusing to get a COVID shot.