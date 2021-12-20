(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Authorities in the Cedar Rapids area are searching for a suspect who got away after hitting a police officer with his vehicle. The incident started last Friday shortly after 8:30 p-m when the officer involved tried to conduct a traffic stop. The suspect driver took, initiating a police pursuit that ended on a dead-end street at a construction zone. When the officer approached the suspect's vehicle, the driver hit the officer with his vehicle – leading the officer to fire a shot. The suspect drove to the end of the street, got out, and ran away. The police officer was treated for minor injuries and released.
(Davenport, IA) -- Public health officials in the Quad Cities say hospitals are overflowing, health care workers are exhausted, and families of victims are dealing with grief. The problem is – it’s all preventable. Rock Island, Illinois County Health Department spokesperson Janet Hill says 40 percent of all people who could be vaccinated aren’t yet. Her counterpart in Scott County, Iowa, Amy Thoreson, says she is scared that the hospitals she and her family depend on for care may not be available to them.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison on a human trafficking conviction. Seventy-one-year-old Hershel Ratliff was found guilty last July. Council Bluffs police started investigating his actions in August 2019 after a report that was made to the Iowa Department of Human Services. A 14-year-old child had told a mandatory reporter about inappropriate sexual conversations with Ratliff, saying he had made advances. Investigators went on to identify several young adults who had been victimized while they were in high school between 2012 and 2019.
(Durham, NC) -- Morningside has claimed its third N-A-I-A national football championship in the last four years by edging Grand View Saturday 38-28. Grand View had taken a 28-21 lead just after halftime when a blocked punt set it up with a short field. Morningside scored the final 17 points to find an undefeated 14-and-0 season. Quarterback Joe Dolincheck completed 29-of-45 passes for 405 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Anthony Sims rushed for 145 yards and three more scores. Grand View wide receiver Bennett Spry caught seven passes for 109 and a touchdown while running back Ali Scott scored twice. Grand View finishes its season 13-and-1.