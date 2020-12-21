(Pisgah, IA) -- More details have been released in the death of a man in Pisgah Thursday. The complaint in the case says 28-year-old Kristofer Erlbacher of Woodbine struck 30-year-old Caleb Solberg of Moorhead multiple times with his pickup in front of “Dave’s Old Home Café” in Pisgah. It says Erlbacher continued to drive by the body of Caleb Solberg hindering anyone from providing aid to the Solberg after he was hit by the truck. The complaint against Erlbacher says the two men were involved in a fight in Moorhead before the action that led to Solberg's death around 10:00 p-m Thursday in Pisgah. Erlbacher is charged with first-degree murder.
(Ames, IA) -- The Hawkeye and Cyclone football teams are headed to bowl games -- but Cyclone fans won't be allowed in the stadium to watch. Iowa State (8-and-3) will play Pac-12 Champion Oregon January 2nd in the Fiesta Bowl in the school's first-ever January bowl. The bowl game however only allows parents of the players into the game. The Cyclones got the bowl bid after a comeback against Oklahoma fell short in the Big 12 Championship game Saturday. Iowa (6-and-2) will play Missouri in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee on December 30th. The Music City Bowl allows a limited number of fans. The Hawkeyes will be making their 34th bowl game appearance and their first Music City Bowl appearance.
(Urbandale, IA) -- The Urbandale Fire Department says a man managed to escape a home fire by climbing out of a basement window. The fire broke out Sunday at about 3:00 p-m. The man’s name hasn’t been released. He told authorities he was in his basement when he heard the smoke detector go off. When he went upstairs, it was full of smoke. Investigators with the fire department haven’t speculated on what started the fire – or how extensive the damage to the home will be.
(Des Moines, IA) -- An outside auditing firm has determined a former employee of the Des Moines Library improperly charged more than 28-thousand dollars to a library credit card. Bekki Kirkland died last April. The audit found she made 159 fraudulent transactions over a four-year period. About one-third of the charges involved the purchase of prepaid VISA gift cards. The audit was conducted after library staff members found several suspicious purchases on a credit card Kirkland was authorized to use shortly after she died. Library Director Sue Woody says new procedures have been put in place to make sure this can’t happen in the future.